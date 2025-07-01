Horwitz went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a two-RBI double in Monday's 7-0 victory over the Cardinals.

The Pittsburgh first baseman launched his first career leadoff homer when he took St. Louis starter Erick Fedde deep on the second pitch. Horwitz then returned in the third to lace a two-RBI double off Fedde to notch his second two-bagger of the season. The former Blue Jay has settled into a strong-side platoon role and is now slashing .258/.324/.383 with two homers, 17 runs scored and 14 RBI across 142 plate appearances in 36 games.