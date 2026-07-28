Pirates' Spencer Horwitz: Suffers concussion on rehab

Horwitz (hamstring) has been diagnosed with a concussion after being hit in the helmet with a pitch while on a rehab assignment, Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com reports.

Horwitz's activation had appeared imminent, but now his status is up in the air. The first baseman initially landed on the 10-day injured list in late June with a left hamstring strain, but his concussion is now the bigger concern. Horwitz will remain on the IL for now and might need to play more rehab games once he's cleared for game action.