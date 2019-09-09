Pirates' Starling Marte: Absent from Monday's lineup
Marte (wrist) isn't starting Monday's game against the Giants.
Marte suffered a sprained left wrist during Sunday's clash, so it's unsurprising to see that the Pirates are holding him out of Monday's action. Bryan Reynolds shifts to center field and will bat second.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Suffers sprained wrist•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Collects pair of hits Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Potentially nursing injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Out again Thursday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: First day off since June•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...