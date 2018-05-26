Pirates' Starling Marte: Activated from DL
Marte (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Marte is back with the Pirates ahead of Saturday's game against the Cardinals after getting through a full workout with no issues Friday. He should immediately slide back into the heart of the Pirates' order as the team's starting center fielder, with Austin Meadows -- who surprisingly wasn't sent back to the minors in a corresponding move -- shifting to a reserve role. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Marte was hitting .308/.366/.503 with six homers and 10 stolen bases across 41 games. Jose Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Could return Saturday from DL•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Swinging indoors•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Runs bases Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hasn't resumed activity•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Officially placed on DL•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Set for DL placement Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....