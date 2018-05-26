Pirates' Starling Marte: Activated from DL

Marte (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Marte is back with the Pirates ahead of Saturday's game against the Cardinals after getting through a full workout with no issues Friday. He should immediately slide back into the heart of the Pirates' order as the team's starting center fielder, with Austin Meadows -- who surprisingly wasn't sent back to the minors in a corresponding move -- shifting to a reserve role. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Marte was hitting .308/.366/.503 with six homers and 10 stolen bases across 41 games. Jose Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories