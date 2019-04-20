Pirates' Starling Marte: Also nursing quad bruise

Marte is dealing with a right quad bruise in addition to the abdominal injury that put him on the injured list, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marte was placed on the 10-day IL Saturday with an abdominal wall bruise after a scary collision in the outfield Friday, but he's apparently battling multiple injuries. The Pirates have yet to offer a recovery timetable for the 30-year-old, though he will be eligible to be activated April 30.