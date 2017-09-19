Play

Pirates' Starling Marte: Back in action Tuesday

Marte (finger) is starting in left field and batting second Tuesday against the Brewers, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte is good to go after missing four straight games with a jammed pinky. It was unclear if he'd be able to return this season due to the ailment, but he was cleared to return after taking swings with no issue over the weekend. He should serve as the Pirates' everyday left fielder down the stretch.

