Pirates' Starling Marte: Back in action
Marte (back) is starting in center field and hitting second Monday against the Astros.
As expected, Marte is back in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game after taking some time off to rest a few nagging injuries prior to the start of the regular season. Barring any setbacks, the outfielder should be ready to go for Thursday's season-opener against the Reds.
