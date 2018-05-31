Pirates' Starling Marte: Back in lineup

Marte will bat third and start in center field Thursday against the Cardinals.

Marte, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI on Tuesday, sat out Wednesday's game. The center fielder collected a pair of hits, including a tape-measure homer, off starter Jack Flaherty on May 26 in his first game back from the disabled list.

