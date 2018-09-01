Pirates' Starling Marte: Back on track
Marte went 2-for-4 with his 30th stolen base Friday against Atlanta.
Over the course of his current seven-game hitting streak, Marte is batting .387 in 31 at-bats. He's also attempted five stolen bases, successfully swiping two bags. After a 10-for-64 slump in August, the 29-year-old has ramped up production in all areas except home runs -- he's gone deep just one time since July 25. With 17 homers, Marte still has a decent chance of eclipsing his career high (he hit 19 homers in 2015) while compiling his first 20-20 campaign.
