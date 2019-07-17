Pirates' Starling Marte: Belts another home run

Marte went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-5 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

He isn't doing all that well average-wise, and Marte did groundout with the tying run at third base and two outs during the ninth Wednesday afternoon, but he's hit four homers since the All-Star break. He only has one hit since the break that wasn't a home run. Marte is batting .275 with 16 homers, 52 RBI, 59 runs and 13 steals in 353 at-bats this season.