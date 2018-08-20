Pirates' Starling Marte: Benched Monday

Marte is not in the lineup Monday against Atlanta due to a lack of effort during Sunday's game, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle wasn't pleased with Marte's "multiple lapses in effort" versus the Cubs on Sunday, so he will spend Monday's series opener on the bench while Adam Frazier gets a start in center field. Look for Marte to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.