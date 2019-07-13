Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts 13th homer
Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 loss against the Cubs on Friday.
The Pirates mustered virtually zero offense through seven innings and gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Marte came through with two aboard in the eighth to tie the game. The Cubs still won, but Marte is off to a strong start in the second half. He is hitting .278 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 55 runs and 13 stolen bases in 334 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal