Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts 13th homer

Marte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-3 loss against the Cubs on Friday.

The Pirates mustered virtually zero offense through seven innings and gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Marte came through with two aboard in the eighth to tie the game. The Cubs still won, but Marte is off to a strong start in the second half. He is hitting .278 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 55 runs and 13 stolen bases in 334 at-bats this season.