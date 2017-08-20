Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts first homer since return from suspension
Marte went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a pair of steals Saturday against the Cardinals.
Marte's third bomb of the season, and the first since returning from suspension, completed a five-run second inning to help lead the Pirates to a home victory. It took him just over a month to leave the yard since his return on July 18, but he's been especially helpful to fantasy managers by stealing four bases over his last five games.
