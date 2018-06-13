Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts three-run homer
Marte went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Pirates found themselves in an early eight run hole, and though Marte's blast brought Pittsburgh back within two in the fourth, it ultimately wasn't enough. The 29-year-old seems to have responded well after getting an off day Sunday in the midst of a 3-for-27 slump, going 4-for-10 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI in the two games since.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Finds bench Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Back in lineup•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Out of Wednesday's starting nine•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes deep in first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart