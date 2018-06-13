Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts three-run homer

Marte went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Pirates found themselves in an early eight run hole, and though Marte's blast brought Pittsburgh back within two in the fourth, it ultimately wasn't enough. The 29-year-old seems to have responded well after getting an off day Sunday in the midst of a 3-for-27 slump, going 4-for-10 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI in the two games since.

