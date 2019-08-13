Pirates' Starling Marte: Closing in on 20-20 season

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs Monday in the Pirates' 10-2 win over the Angels.

After being picked off early in the contest, Marte atoned for the baserunning gaffe by nabbing his 19th stolen base of the season in the fourth inning. Marte already reached 20 home runs on the season earlier in the month, leaving him on the doorstep of a second consecutive 20-20 campaign. Only the Braves' Ronald Acuna (33 home runs, 28 steals) and Brewers' Christian Yelich (39 home runs, 23 steals) have joined the 20-20 club so far this season.