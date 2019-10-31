Pirates' Starling Marte: Club option picked up
Marte's $11.5 million club option for 2020 was picked up Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 31-year-old hit a career-high 23 home runs with 82 RBI in 2019, so the team's decision to pick up his option isn't very surprising. Once the Pirates gain stability in the front office, Marte could be traded during the offseason if the team can find value as they look to rebuild.
