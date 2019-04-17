Pirates' Starling Marte: Clubs game-winning homer

Marte went 1-for-4 with two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Marte's two-run shot broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the 10th inning and the Pirates were able to hold on for the victory. The 30-year-old has started slowly by slashing .213/.250/.410 through 61 at-bats, but does have three stolen bases and nine RBI.

