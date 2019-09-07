Pirates' Starling Marte: Collects pair of hits Friday

Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI against the Cardinals on Friday.

After missing two games, he returned to his customary third spot in the lineup and picked up where he left off. Marte tied his career high in RBI (81) on Friday and needs five stolen bases to go 20/30 for the second straight year. Most importantly, it seems as though the star center fielder has moved past his recent injury scare.