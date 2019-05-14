Pirates' Starling Marte: Collects three hits

Marte went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Monday's 9-3 loss to Arizona.

Marte is finally starting to heat up. His first three-hit game of the year gives him an eight-game hitting streak. He's also collected five multi-hit games and raised his batting average from .200 to .252 during that span.

