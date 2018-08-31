Pirates' Starling Marte: Collects three singles in loss

Marte went 3-for-5 in Thursday's 5-0 loss to St. Louis.

Marte is on a six-game hitting streak after Thursday's game, batting .370 (10-for-27) during that span. Still, his three singles out of the leadoff spot couldn't get anything going for the Pirates offense. On the year, Marte owns a .780 OPS with 67 runs scored.

