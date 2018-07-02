Pirates' Starling Marte: Comes off bench Sunday
Marte struck out on three pitches in a pinch-hitting role Sunday against San Diego.
He struggled in June, slashing .183/.235/.312 with two homers and eight steals in 102 plate appearances. Marte's .214 BABIP for the month was well below his .358 mark over the first two months and his career mark (.350). He started 22 of 26 games in June as part of the team's four-man outfield rotation. There's also a chance he's still not completely healthy after suffering an oblique injury earlier in the season. Marte is 4-for-16 with one double and two stolen bases against Monday's starter, Alex Wood.
