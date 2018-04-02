Pirates' Starling Marte: Compiles cross-category production Sunday
Marte went 2-for-7 with his first homer and stolen base in Sunday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
After batting sixth in Game 1, the Pirates moved Marte to third for the second game. He'll likely bat consistently higher in the order with the team returning to National League park play until May 8. Marte has eight hits in 26 at-bats against Monday starter Lance Lynn, including two doubles and a triple.
