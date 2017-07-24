Pirates' Starling Marte: Contributing after long layoff

Marte went 2-for-5 with an RBI against the Rockies on Sunday.

He's batted leadoff and started in each of Pittsburgh's six games since returning from an 80-game suspension. Marte seemingly hasn't missed a beat, hitting .333 in 27 at-bats with three steals and six runs scored. Fellow outfielder Gregory Polanco (hamstring) hit the disabled list Saturday, meaning that Marte will likely see fewer off days for the next couple weeks. He's still looking for his first extra-base hit since coming back, but the speed he offers fantasy owners offsets the lack of power.