Pirates' Starling Marte: Could return Saturday from DL

Marte (oblique) will have a full workout prior to Friday's game against the Cardinals and could return from the disabled list Saturday if he avoids a setback, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte began running the bases and swinging in the indoor batting cages Wednesday as he hopes to spend the 10-day minimum on the disabled list. The 29-year-old had a .308/.366/.503 slash line with 30 runs scored and six home runs in 175 plate appearances prior to landing on the disabled list.