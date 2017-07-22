Pirates' Starling Marte: Crosses plate four times Friday
Marte went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and four runs scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.
A hit by pitch and fielder's choice accounted for his extra trips around the bases, as Marte thrived at the top of the suddenly explosive Pirates lineup. The 28-year-old is just 4-for-17 since rejoining the lineup after his PED suspension, but he's scored six runs in four games and his .633 OPS on the year should rise quickly once he's shaken off the rust.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return goes smoothly Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Leading off in return from suspension•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Set to return from suspension Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Heating up in minors•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Moving rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Rehab assignment set for Sunday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...