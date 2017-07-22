Pirates' Starling Marte: Crosses plate four times Friday

Marte went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and four runs scored in Friday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

A hit by pitch and fielder's choice accounted for his extra trips around the bases, as Marte thrived at the top of the suddenly explosive Pirates lineup. The 28-year-old is just 4-for-17 since rejoining the lineup after his PED suspension, but he's scored six runs in four games and his .633 OPS on the year should rise quickly once he's shaken off the rust.