Pirates' Starling Marte: Day off Sunday
Marte is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego.
Marte started the last 17 games in center field for the Pirates, so this is likely just a maintenance day for the 30-year-old. Bryan Reynolds enters the starting nine and will bat fifth in his stead for the series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes base in San Diego•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hit streak reaches nine games•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Collects three hits•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes bag against Rangers•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Smacks game-winning homer•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes bag versus Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...