Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers 19th homer
Marte went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Friday night against the Mets.
Marte came through with a key hit in the seventh inning, cranking a three-run homer to extend Pittsburgh's lead to four. The 30-year-old center fielder continues to see the ball well in 2019, and he's now slashing .285/.327/.501 with 19 homers and 64 RBI over 99 games.
