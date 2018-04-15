Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers terrific effort Sunday
Marte went 5-for-5 with a home run and four runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Marlins.
Marte turned in a stellar performance Sunday, as he mashed his third home run of the year and second over the last six games. He's been an outstanding source of run production as well this season, as he's scored 15 times over 15 games. He'll aim to continue his impressive showing in the Pirates' upcoming series against the Rockies.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits home run Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Two hits against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Compiles cross-category production Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat sixth again Saturday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Will bat second after Opening Day•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Strong spring campaign•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...