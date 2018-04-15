Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers terrific effort Sunday

Marte went 5-for-5 with a home run and four runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Marlins.

Marte turned in a stellar performance Sunday, as he mashed his third home run of the year and second over the last six games. He's been an outstanding source of run production as well this season, as he's scored 15 times over 15 games. He'll aim to continue his impressive showing in the Pirates' upcoming series against the Rockies.