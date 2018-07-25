Pirates' Starling Marte: Diagnosed with contusion

Marte was diagnosed with a hand contusion by team doctors following Wednesday's game, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marte was forced to leave Wednesday's game after getting struck on the left hand by a fastball during his first-inning at-bat. Though he appears to have avoided any sort of major injury, don't be surprised if manager Clint Hurdle gives Marte some time off heading into a four-game set with the Mets on Thursday.