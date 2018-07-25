Pirates' Starling Marte: Diagnosed with contusion
Marte was diagnosed with a hand contusion by team doctors following Wednesday's game, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Marte was forced to leave Wednesday's game after getting struck on the left hand by a fastball during his first-inning at-bat. Though he appears to have avoided any sort of major injury, don't be surprised if manager Clint Hurdle gives Marte some time off heading into a four-game set with the Mets on Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Leaves with hand discomfort•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Firing on all cylinders•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches 14th homer•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Homers in both halves of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Mashes 11th homer Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...