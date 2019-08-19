Pirates' Starling Marte: Displays power, speed in loss

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

After doubling in the fourth inning, Marte singled and stole second base in the sixth and produced Pittsburgh's only run with a solo homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. The long ball was the 21st of the season for Marte to surpass the career-high he established last year. He has also swiped 22 bases in 26 attempts and is slugging .292/.335/.503 with 84 runs scored and 70 RBI through 507 plate appearances.