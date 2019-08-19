Pirates' Starling Marte: Displays power, speed in loss
Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
After doubling in the fourth inning, Marte singled and stole second base in the sixth and produced Pittsburgh's only run with a solo homer off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth. The long ball was the 21st of the season for Marte to surpass the career-high he established last year. He has also swiped 22 bases in 26 attempts and is slugging .292/.335/.503 with 84 runs scored and 70 RBI through 507 plate appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Seventh time reaching 20 steals•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Closing in on 20-20 season•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Fill stat sheet•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Delivers 19th homer•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Keeps raking Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Posts four hits in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...