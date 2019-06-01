Pirates' Starling Marte: Does damage against Brewers

Marte went 3-for-5 with an RBI and his ninth stolen base of the season in Friday's 9-4 win over Milwaukee.

After striking out three times in an 0-for-4 effort Thursday, Marte registered his third mult-hit performance in four games Friday. He's hitting .359 in his last 39 at-bats, lifting his season's batting average to .261 -- just four points below his high water mark in 2019. A career .284 hitter, Marte is showing encouraging signs of finding his swing.