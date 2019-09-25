Pirates' Starling Marte: Done for season
Marte (wrist) will not return this season, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With just five games left in the season and the Pirates out of playoff contention, the team opted to shut Marte and a few others down. The outfielder appeared in 132 games, slashing .295/.342/.503 while setting career highs in home runs (23), RBI (82) and runs scored (97). He also swiped 25 bases. Marte isn't expected to require surgery and should be ready by the start of spring training.
