Pirates' Starling Marte: Doubles in return
Marte (back) went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros on Monday.
He returned to the lineup after missing the last week due to lower back stiffness. Marte reached the 20-homer mark for the first time in 2018, even though he hit just four home runs in his final 231 plate appearances. He was also caught stealing a league-leading 14 times, but the team needs him to continue running as one of its few stolen base threats. The center fielder played in 145 games last summer, his second-highest total. On a team lacking offense, the 30-year-old's importance can't be understated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...