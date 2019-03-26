Pirates' Starling Marte: Doubles in return

Marte (back) went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros on Monday.

He returned to the lineup after missing the last week due to lower back stiffness. Marte reached the 20-homer mark for the first time in 2018, even though he hit just four home runs in his final 231 plate appearances. He was also caught stealing a league-leading 14 times, but the team needs him to continue running as one of its few stolen base threats. The center fielder played in 145 games last summer, his second-highest total. On a team lacking offense, the 30-year-old's importance can't be understated.