Pirates' Starling Marte: Drives in three Saturday

Marte went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in Saturday's 12-2 win over Milwaukee.

Although the extra-base hit was just his fourth since June 23, he does have 12 hits in his last 29 at-bats. Marte is also 15-for-32 against Sunday's starter Chase Anderson as he looks to continue his hot stretch into the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories