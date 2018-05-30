Pirates' Starling Marte: Drives in three Tuesday

Marte went 3-for-5 with with two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Marte roped an RBI double in the first inning and tacked on two additional runs in the ninth on a single to deep center field. He's 5-for-16 since returning from injury and currently sports a strong .309 average on the season.

