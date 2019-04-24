Pirates' Starling Marte: Encouraged by recovery progress

Marte (abdomen/quadriceps) is feeling much better after leaving Friday's game due to a collision with shortstop Erik Gonzalez, AT&T SportsNet reports.

Pirates television announcer Greg Brown reported that he talked to Marte on Tuesday and the center fielder said that "it's not even a question that it's going to be just the 10 days" on the injured list, that he feels fine. Players are notoriously optimistic regarding recovery timelines, but it's good news for fantasy owners that Marte apparently won't require a long time to mend.