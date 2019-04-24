Pirates' Starling Marte: Encouraged by recovery progress
Marte (abdomen/quadriceps) is feeling much better after leaving Friday's game due to a collision with shortstop Erik Gonzalez, AT&T SportsNet reports.
Pirates television announcer Greg Brown reported that he talked to Marte on Tuesday and the center fielder said that "it's not even a question that it's going to be just the 10 days" on the injured list, that he feels fine. Players are notoriously optimistic regarding recovery timelines, but it's good news for fantasy owners that Marte apparently won't require a long time to mend.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return timeline unclear•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Also nursing quad bruise•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Lands on IL with abdominal injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Likely bound for IL•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits on cart•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Starting versus Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...