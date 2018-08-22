Pirates' Starling Marte: Enters Tuesday's game late
Marte entered Tuesday's game against Atlanta as a late-inning defensive replacement.
Manager Clint Hurdle said earlier in the day that Marte had a doctor's appointment, but declined to disclose further detail. By sending the center fielder into Tuesday's tilt in the eighth inning of a five-run deficit, it seems evident that Marte was healthy enough to play. it's also possible that Hurdle was sending another message to Marte one day after Monday's benching for lack of hustle.
