Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits on cart

Marte was removed from Friday's game against the Giants after colliding with teammate Erik Gonzalez in the outfield, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marte laid flat on his back for a while following a scary collision, but he eventually managed to sit up and rode off the field in a cart sitting up. The extent and location of the injury are not yet known.

More News
Our Latest Stories