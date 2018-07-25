Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP

Marte left Wednesday's game after being hit in the left hand by a pitch in the first inning, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte initially stayed in the game, but didn't take the field in the bottom of the first frame after getting thrown out trying to steal second base. Expect more information on his status once team doctors are able to take a look at his hand in the coming hours.

