Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits with side discomfort
Marte exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox early with right side discomfort.
Marte slapped a double and eventually came around to score in the Pirates' four-run first inning. He didn't appear to be hobbled on the basepaths, but he was replaced by Sean Rodriguez in center field between innings. It's unclear if Marte is simply dealing with minor discomfort or if he experienced a more severe oblique injury. We'll await further word from the organization with regards to the severity of his injury.
