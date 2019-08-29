Pirates' Starling Marte: Extends hitting streak

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in a 12-3 loss against the Phillies on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old's quest for a 30/30 season is one of the best things going for the Pirates at the moment. Marte is on a seven-game hitting streak, and his homer Wednesday was his first during the streak. Marte hasn't swiped a bag in almost a week, but he's been a more selective base stealer this year, leading to a higher stolen base percentage. He is batting .293 with 23 home runs, 77 RBI, 89 runs and 24 stolen bases in 508 at-bats this season.