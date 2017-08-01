Pirates' Starling Marte: Favorable matchup against Reds
Marte has six hits, including five extra-base hits, in 20 career at-bats against Tuesday starter Homer Bailey.
After batting .323 in the first seven games following an 80-game suspension, Marte has limped to a .143 mark in his last five starts. He also misplayed a late-inning fly ball which led to an opponent victory. Marte has two months remaining to keep 2017 from becoming a total loss. A productive start against a favorable matchup in Bailey on Tuesday could help make amends.
