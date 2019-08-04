Pirates' Starling Marte: Fill stat sheet
Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two steals in a 7-5 loss against the Mets on Saturday.
The 30-year-old has been terrific since the All-Star break, going 28-for-86 (.326) with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 23 runs and three steals in 21 games. Marte is experiencing a down year in stolen bases, but he's posted a much higher stolen base percentage, and Marte has already matched his career high in homers with 20. He's batting .288 with 48 extra-base hits, 67 RBI, 77 runs and 16 steals in 416 at-bats this season.
