Pirates' Starling Marte: Finds bench Sunday
Marte is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Marte will make his way to the bench for the second time in the past six games as the Pirates close out their weekend series against the Cubs. Marte, who is just 4-for-32 over the past nine games, will be replaced by Austin Meadows in center field. Look for Marte to rejoin the starting nine Monday in Arizona.
