Pirates' Starling Marte: Finishing fast down stretch

Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and his 20th stolen base of the season Wednesday.

He's 9-for-25 with two doubles and six stolen bases against Thursday starter Edwin Jackson. Marte currently boasts a seven-game hitting streak during which he's batting .458 in 24 at-bats. He's also swiped five bags over that span.

