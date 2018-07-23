Pirates' Starling Marte: Firing on all cylinders

Marte extended his hitting streak to 15 games Sunday, going 2-for-4 with his 15th home run of the season.

Since returning from a three-game benching, the center fielder has slashed .381/.409/.730 with six homers and 15 RBI in 67 plate appearances. He's also swiped seven bases. Marte features a career-best .207 ISO, well above last season's mark (.104) and his career average (.158). Surprisingly, his .327 BABIP is below his career mark of .351.