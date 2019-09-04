Pirates' Starling Marte: First day off since June

Marte is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Marte saw an 11-game hitting streak come to an end Tuesday, so manager Clint Hurdle decided to give him his first day off since June 16. Barring any sort of unannounced injury, Marte figures to be back in his regular center field spot for Thursday's series finale. Bryan Reynolds will handle the center-field duties in Marte's place Wednesday night.