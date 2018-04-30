Pirates' Starling Marte: Gets first breather Monday

Marte is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Marte will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting each of the team's first 28 games. In his place, Sean Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting third. Marte is hitting a solid .288/.368/.450 with three homers and eight steals this season.

