Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes 2-for-5 against Reds

Marte went 2-for-5 with three RBI, a run and a steal in Pittsburgh's 14-3 romp over Cincinnati on Friday.

Marte was hitting just .227 coming into the contest and although his average is still at just .259 following the two-hit game, he's got an .894 OPS through his first 27 at-bats this season and he looks primed to get back on track following a disappointing 2017 that saw him hit with an 80-game PED suspension. Marte also got his second steal of the season in the game, showing he still has the prowess on the base paths that has made him a five-category fantasy asset in the past.