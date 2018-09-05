Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes deep against Reds
Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Reds on Tuesday.
The home run was just his fifth of the season against a left-handed pitcher. Marte now has 18 homers overall and sits within one of his career high. With 30 stolen bases, the outfielder has a decent chance of reaching the 20-30 mark for the first time in his career. His hustle has come into question lately, but the Pirates have few center field alternatives aside from Adam Frazier, who's expected to see most of his September at second base. Marte is 6-for-24 with five extra-base hits (including one homer) and three stolen bases against Wednesday starter, Homer Bailey.
